Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

In an exclusive interview, Syrian Kurdish dissident Sherkoh Abbas emphasized that Iran is increasingly a threat to the State of Israel.

According to Syrian Kurdish dissident Sherkoh Abbas, Iran will never abandon its desire for a Shia Crescent from the Persian Gulf to the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea because it is needed in order to keep their regime alive:

“Iran controls both Syria and Iraq through Qassem Soleimani, Hezbollah, and ISIS on demand, who portray the opposition as an Islamist Sunni group. They are supported by many terror groups including Shia militias.”

“Iran has been and is exporting terrorism spiritually, politically, financially and militarily in support of its Shia crescent grand-plan,” he added. “Since its inception in 1979, Iran’s regime promoted the rhetoric of anti-Western philosophy including being anti-US and anti-Israel by creating and supporting many extremist groups in the Middle East. Hence, Iran’s regime is based on anti-Western philosophy and hegemony in the region. If you take this away from it that would be a beginning of an end to the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

However, in recent years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has only been empowered. “Over half of the Middle East oil is under the control of Iran,” Abbas added. “They control the whole world’s energy. It is a major threat. With the Russian support, they are in charge of the energy and the oil. Increasingly, they will have that at their disposal and they will be a threat to the Saudis. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain are the only four remaining energy points but they will be increasingly isolated by Iran. Iran will be a force to reckon with. Iran is increasingly a force that you cannot manage anymore. It will undermine Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia as well. Unfortunately, the US has not looked at that. It is important to support the Kurds in order to reduce Iran’s influence.”

Abbas blames the present reality in the Middle East region on the Obama administration: “The US abandoned the region when its presence was needed the most. Bush liberated Iraq but Obama handed it on a silver platter to Iran and allowed them to operate freely in Iraq. Furthermore, Obama released billions of dollars to finance their terrorist activities in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.”

This reality poses a direct threat to both Israel and the GCC but Abbas does not believe either is acting on the Iranian threat swiftly enough: “Israel and the GCC is like the frog analogy. If you put the frog in boiled water, it will jump out. But if you warm it up slowly, it will die. The Iran backed groups are encircling the Israelis and GCC on their borders and will pretty soon penetrate the West Bank/Jordan. The Israelis and GCC are sitting and watching. They are not doing anything.”

According to Abbas, during the Second Lebanon War in 2006, Hezbollah created major problems for Israel but now, he argued that they are such a threat that Israel alone does not have the ability to take them out anymore: “This is where America and Israel failed to support the Kurds strategically. This is the only force that has managed to roll back some of these threats. It is important to say the boots on the ground need to have more than boots on the ground. They need independence and they need to reduce Iran’s power who is working with dictators like Putin and going against Western interests. Americans and Israelis are in the immediate danger zone but have not worked with the only natural allies in the region. They have a lot of goodwill but they lack actions.”

“Let’s not abandon the Kurds like we did in the 70’s,” Abbas proclaimed. “Let’s not leave Iraq to Iran. It’s time for the US and Israel to get their heads out of the sand. This cannot be done remotely. You need boots on the ground and the Kurds are ready to do that but they need the support. We failed to stay behind and to work with our natural allies. We created Maliki’s and lost all of Iraq to Iran. We left the whole Middle East many times. We did not see Iran’s threats. Iran puts its roots everywhere. We have to view Iran as the threat it is and Iran cannot survive without anti-Western anti-Israeli philosophy. They have gained control of Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Qatar and even Sudan and now even Turkey for they are siding with them.”

“Turkey prefers ISIS, Iran, Russia and the Muslim brotherhood over the Kurds on its borders,” he added. “This is the Turkish mentality and unfortunately, they don’t understand democracy. They advocate Palestinian rights but they ignore and oppress 40 million Kurds in the Middle East but they support Hamas in Gaza and the West Bank. Given this reality, Iran is in an expansion mode. Israel is a small island in a hostile sea. GCC doesn’t have the will to do this fight. Only the Kurds can do this fight. Let us work together for Kurdish independence to roll back the gains from Iran and to reduce their influence.”