One of the more curious commandments in the Torah is that of the Rebellious Son. Chapter 21 of Deuteronomy describes the unusual case of a young man that doesn’t listen to his parents, and after appropriate warning is actually executed by the court for his rebelliousness. The Talmud explains that the case of the Rebellious Son is merely theoretical; that it never happened and never will happen, but rather it is there to teach us some deeper lessens.

Rabbi Hirsch elaborates that the Rebellious Son is presented in order to help us be better parents. One of the curious aspects that doom the Rebellious Son to his fate is actually gluttony. Now there are a whole host of crimes which we know are much worse than merely indulging in ones appetite. Why is gluttony in one so young deserving of a death sentence?

Rabbi Hirsch answers that a home which focuses more on its food than on the spiritual aspect of its lives is one where the children will have little hope for the future. If the priority is the taste and quality of a meal and not the values and ethics instilled in the next generation, oblivion is the likely outcome:

“Of all the possible moral perversions, the Law has chosen as a criterion of completely hopeless corruption the case of a Jewish youth who, having reached adolescence, a time in life when he should enthusiastically embrace every ideal of spirituality and morality, devotes himself to drink and gluttony instead. Herein lies another important hint for both the father and the mother, and also for the spirit to be cultivated in the home where young human souls are to mature toward their moral and spiritual future: If for nothing else but the sake of their children, parents should be careful not to allow “good food and drink” to assume a place of predominance in their home and among the members of their household. Only where spiritual and moral factors are given priority over all other considerations can that atmosphere develop in which young human emotions will be protected from brutalization.”





While consuming good food is certainly enjoyable, when it becomes a focus and priority of our lives, we may fear that our moral compass is confused. Instead, spiritual food for our souls and the souls of our children should be the guiding light in the educational diet of our homes.

Shabbat Shalom,





Dedicated to all cooks who infuse their meals with spirituality.