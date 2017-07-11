Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

If you are ready to reset your money mindset, listen to Doug Goldstein, CFP®, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., discussion with Jen Sincero, bestselling New York Times author.

They explore how mindset and attitude can change your financial situation. Jen describes some common misconceptions people have about wealth, and explains how these beliefs can be harmful to an investor.

What is the difference between a stockbroker and a financial planner?

Believe it or not, some people think a stockbroker can help them plan their retirement. A stockbroker isn’t the same thing as a money manager or financial planner. The jobs have two totally different objectives when it involves investing your money. Doug compares the two positions and offers advice about when it is best to consult one or the other. Who should you meet to discuss your retirement plans?

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. Doug’s newest book, co-authored with Susan Polgar, about using chess strategies to improve your finances, Rich As A King can be purchased at www.richasaking.com. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
