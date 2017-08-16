Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Doug Goldstein, CFP®, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Hal Hershfield, Associate Professor of Marketing and Behavioral Decision Making at UCLA Anderson School of Management discuss why it’s difficult to make good financial decisions.

Professor Hershfield studies why people make poor decisions and has some suggestions on how to change the problematic thinking. Learn how to connect with your “future self” and how doing so will improve your financial decisions.

Understand why your brokerage firm sent you a “Dear John” letter

Doug explains why some U.S. brokerage firms are reluctant to keep clients with non-U.S. addresses. If your investments are in America and you live abroad, and have received a letter asking you to close the account, listen to this episode to learn your options.

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. Doug’s newest book, co-authored with Susan Polgar, about using chess strategies to improve your finances, Rich As A King can be purchased at www.richasaking.com. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
