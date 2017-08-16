Photo Credit: courtesy

Doug Goldstein, CFP®, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Hal Hershfield, Associate Professor of Marketing and Behavioral Decision Making at UCLA Anderson School of Management discuss why it’s difficult to make good financial decisions.

Professor Hershfield studies why people make poor decisions and has some suggestions on how to change the problematic thinking. Learn how to connect with your “future self” and how doing so will improve your financial decisions.

Understand why your brokerage firm sent you a “Dear John” letter

Doug explains why some U.S. brokerage firms are reluctant to keep clients with non-U.S. addresses. If your investments are in America and you live abroad, and have received a letter asking you to close the account, listen to this episode to learn your options.