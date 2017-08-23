Photo Credit: courtesy

Doug Goldstein, CFP, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Grant Sabatier discuss how he earned the title “The Millennium Millionaire.” Grant started investing in his mid-20s and by the age of 30, became a millionaire. He tells Doug the investment strategies he used to become wealthy.

Young Investors should invest aggressively.

Doug answers the question of when someone should begin saving.

The answer is, begin right NOW!

Millennials should start putting aside a percentage of their income as soon as they begin working. Ignore the impulse to wait until “things are financially easier” to save, since saving is a habit.

