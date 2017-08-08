Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Doug Goldstein, CFP®, director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd., invites Tobias Carlisle, author of Deep Value: Why Activist Investors and Other Contrarians Battle for Control of Losing Corporations, to the show to explain the strategy of deep value investing. Tobias describes what deep value investors look for and the number one mistake they make.

A must-listen for anyone interested in getting into deep value investing!

Did you – or will you – receive an inheritance?

As a cross-border financial advisor, Doug sees many people make costly mistakes when they receive an inheritance. Instead of rushing to spend/invest an inheritance, slow down and consider the options. There are many details involved in managing an inheritance, especially if it includes IRAs or other American accounts. Consult with a licensed professional before making any decisions.

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. Doug’s newest book, co-authored with Susan Polgar, about using chess strategies to improve your finances, Rich As A King can be purchased at www.richasaking.com. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
