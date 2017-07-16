Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Doug Goldstein, CFP©, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Aaron Fifield, the host of Chat with Traders offer a short lesson on market trading basics. They discuss the proper attitude a trader should have and how to begin market trading. Aaron has some simple advice for new traders who may be intimidated by more established traders. If the world of market trading interests you, then tune in hear how to get started!

Do you know what’s in your portfolio?

Many investors make the mistake of ignoring their portfolio. Doug warns about the foolishness of not knowing what’s going on with your account. So many things can go wrong in investing and not catching a problem early could be very costly.

http://goldsteinongelt.com/investing-basics-strategies/need-to-know-before-begin-market-trading

