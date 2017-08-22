Photo Credit: courtesy

Doug Goldstein, CFP ®, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., is a cross-border financial advisor, not a handwriting expert — but he examines signatures closely every day.

Handwriting is important to investing because if your signature doesn’t match up to with the signature on record, it may be harder for you to move money.

Changing signatures is an often overlooked sign of aging. Learn about the importance of keeping up-to-date records with your financial institutions, including your (aging) signature.

Do you have someone you can trust with your finances?

Dual citizens often find cross-border investing challenging. The trick is to find a financial advisor who understands the financial implications of living in two countries.

How can you find a financial advisor who understands your specific situation? Doug discusses how to choose an appropriate advisor and build a trustworthy financial team. He lists questions investors need to ask their financial and legal advisors before making an investment. Learn which questions you need to ask your financial team.