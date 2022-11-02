Photo Credit: Library of Congress

To mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the State of Israel and the formation of the US-Israel relationship, the Congress of the United States will introduce legislation authorizing the US Mint to issue a commemorative coin honoring Israel’s Fourth Prime Minister, Golda Meir.

A committee under the chairmanship of Robert Rechnitz has been formed to spearhead this historic initiative which promises to be the signature project marking the historical milestone of Israel 75.

Bobby Rechnitz is a real estate developer in the United States and Israel. In addition to his work in business, Robert Rechnitz is also involved in many global philanthropy projects, primarily enhancing the US-Israel relationship.

Mr. Rechnitz is founding chairman of the Jerusalem Conference; The Iron Dome Congressional Tribute; and The President Shimon Peres Congressional Gold Medal Committee–a high profile project that marked Israel’s 70th anniversary and honored then President Peres’s 90th birthday.

The Golda Meir Commemorative Coin Celebration of Project Legacy aims to honor the 75th anniversary of the United States-Israel relationship. This initiative also aims to commemorate the unique relationship that Golda Meir had with the United States and successive US Presidents.

When Golda Meir was eight years old her family left Ukraine for the United States settling in Milwaukee and would quickly become captivated with the life America offered her.

In 1921, Golda Meir emigrated with her husband to Mandatory Palestine where she was a delegate to the Zionist Organization and worked as chief liaison to the British government during World War II.

When Israel declared its independence in 1948, Golda Meir was a signer of its declaration of independence. Following this, Golda Meir was elected to parliament where she served first as the Minister of Labor, then as Foreign Minister, and finally as the Prime Minister in 1969.

Golda Meir served as Prime Minister until her resignation in 1974; after which, she retired from political life. Meir died on December 8, 1978.

Golda Meir had a deep-rooted relationship with America both with its people and leaders which Golda Meir helped forge and maintain, cementing the United States-Israel relationship that has flourished for almost 75 years.

As an iconic figure on the world stage, Golda Meir was one of two women to sign Israel’s declaration of independence. She was also the first female Prime Minister of Israel and remains the only woman to have held this position.

“A congressionally approved commemorative coin of Golda Meir aims to remind America of the importance of the United States-Israel relationship, to highlight the kinship between the people of the United States and the people of the State of Israel, and to call attention to the bonds that have our two nations together for 75 years,” said Bobby Rechnitz.

According to Ezra Friedlander, founder of Project Legacy and CEO of The Friedlander Group that will be advocating for the passage of the legislation an announcement will be forthcoming shortly regarding key primary sponsors. This bi-partisan effort requires 2/3 of BOTH Houses of Congress to co-sponsor the legislation before being signed into law by the President.