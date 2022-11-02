Rebbetzin Yehudis Golshevsky, director of SHIVITI www.shiviti.org.il, teaches us how we can all achieve true joy, starting by changing our perspective/mindset. Rebbetzin Golshevsky shares with us concrete tools on how to look at the positive aspects of a person/situation and how to thank Hashem for the good AS WELL AS the seemingly bad. She shows us how to discover the pleasure in simplicity, and also how to cultivate gratitude. Joy revitalizes the body. We find strength and joy in our connection with Hashem. Rebbetzin Golshevsky explains how to make the concept of joy a reality in our lives. Contact: atrebbetzins@gmail.com

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleJew vs. Jewish – Phantom Nation [audio]
Next articleBobby Rechnitz Appointed to Chair Golda Meir Commemorative Coin Committee
Vera Kessler
Vera Kessler is a wife and mother of three children whose goal in life is to inspire Jewish women to live their lives with meaning and a strong connection to Hashem. As a vehicle for this mission, she created the America's Top Rebbetzins podcast, where she interviews inspiring rebbetzins who share their words of wisdom and unique insights on living a life filled with clarity and purpose.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...