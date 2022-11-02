<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/auZIxKG0ev4?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Yehudis Golshevsky, director of SHIVITI www.shiviti.org.il, teaches us how we can all achieve true joy, starting by changing our perspective/mindset. Rebbetzin Golshevsky shares with us concrete tools on how to look at the positive aspects of a person/situation and how to thank Hashem for the good AS WELL AS the seemingly bad. She shows us how to discover the pleasure in simplicity, and also how to cultivate gratitude. Joy revitalizes the body. We find strength and joy in our connection with Hashem. Rebbetzin Golshevsky explains how to make the concept of joy a reality in our lives. Contact: atrebbetzins@gmail.com