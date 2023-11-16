<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Vv7QK3f2AvQ?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Watch a compelling conversation with Arky Staiman, a soldier in Gaza, as he shares a distinct perspective shaped by his experiences on the front lines of Israel’s war. His unique vantage point offers a personal narrative, shedding light on the emotions, challenges, and resilience required of those in the midst of war.

Hosted by Jamie Geller, a Kosher cookbook author, this candid discussion promises to provide a unique glimpse into the reality of war and its profound impact on all of us. This conversation goes beyond military strategies. It delves into the human stories behind the uniforms, exploring the multifaceted nature of war and the toll it takes on individuals and communities.

This video is not just an opportunity for dialogue, but also a call to action. As we gain insight into the realities of war, we are reminded of the importance of supporting those affected by conflict. Yad Ezra V’Shulamit’s efforts are making a tangible difference in the lives of those impacted by the war. Yad Ezra V’Shulamit is working 24/6 braving the sirens and rockets to provide food and relief to those who are suffering.

Your help is crucial in ensuring the success of these emergency food initiatives. Together, we can make a difference and help those affected by this unimaginable terror. To Donate visit, www.yadezra.net/support