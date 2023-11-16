<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/L_NfT4k7T1c?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Ariela Davis offers insightful perspectives on how women can find strength, meaning and resilience to face life’s challenges through Torah learning. The words of Torah that she shares are meaningful and relatable. She also talks about how handling life’s struggles with strength leads to resilience. It’s never too late to change your life, no matter what has happened in the past. There is always strong hope for self-growth and a happy future. Rebbetzin Ariela is currently the principal of Ulpanat Orly in Bet Shemesh, Israel. Ulpanat Orly is a high school for Anglos and recent Olot who are having a challenging time finding their place in the Israeli school system.

Contact: [email protected]