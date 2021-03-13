Photo Credit: Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto Shlit”a

After more than a year in which Rabbi Pinto Shlita has not traveled due to the coronavirus outbreak as well as his own illness, it is with joy and anticipation that news of the Rabbi’s imminent visit has been received.

Throughout his upcoming visit, Rabbi Pinto Shlita will deliver various shiurim and lectures for his chassidim and admirers, in addition to attending several public events which will be announced individually.

Advertisement



Chassidim and talmidim will have the opportunity to schedule private appointments and it is anticipated that local Rabbanim will be visiting Rabbi Pinto Shlita.