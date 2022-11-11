Photo Credit: Israel Real Estate Expo

Whether you are considering Aliyah, in the near future or further along the line; if you’re thinking about purchasing a holiday home; or are interested in investing in Israel, you probably have a lot of questions.

Well, we have the answers!

The Great Israeli Real Estate Expo is starting this week at three different locations: On Sunday Nov. 13 at 10:30 a.m., in Brooklyn, NY at the Williamsburg Hotel, 96 Wythe Ave.; on Tuesday Nov. 15 at 4:30 p.m., in Teaneck, NJ at Congregation Keter Torah; and next Sunday, Nov. 20 in Aventura, Florida at the Chabad Community Center.

Take advantage of the biggest, most comprehensive Israel real estate event of the year, where you’ll gain knowledge and receive the most up-to-date information from seasoned experts on all the issues that are important to you.

Meet professionals who will tell you everything you need to know about every detail involved in the process of purchasing for personal use or for investment, including taking out a mortgage, tax issues, making Aliyah, retirement and more.

Experts from Anglo neighborhoods across Israel will be available to speak with prospective buyers so that they can compare and contrast the various locations and decide which is best for their needs.

Meir Dombey, of Yigal Realty in Beit Shemesh, for example, is one of the most veteran realtors in this up-and-coming city where English-speakers feel completely at home. “Unlike in the early years, when American immigrants were expected to accommodate themselves to the Israeli reality, more and more contractors are building projects that meet the needs of American olim who are leaving behind spacious homes and who are accustomed to a higher quality of life,” says Dombey.

Not to be missed: a lecture by mortgage consultant Be’eri Gurtler Har Tuv on the five most common mistakes when taking a mortgage and how to avoid them. “Mortgages in Israel are radically different from those in America, and not only because rates are significantly cheaper,” says Gurtler Har Tuv. “It’s more like a salad bar than a fixed menu; there are a lot more options,” he explains.

You’ll definitely want to hear Naamit Leavitt, an experienced real estate agent and interior designer who specializes in Jerusalem, Efrat and Gush Etzion properties, giving a lecture about the all mistakes Americans make when buying a home in Israel – but don’t have to.

Another hot topic is retirement communities, where olim from age 60 can make a fresh start. Participants will have the opportunity to meet Meir Sand from SOIL real estate group who is currently marketing units from the Sea One Oranim Al Hayam luxury retirement resort. Inspired by retirement resorts in the US, the soon-to-be completed community, located in Rishon LeZion, will offer all the amenities of an upscale resort, such as concierge and laundry services, spa, swimming pools, a shul, and round-the-clock activities, with the sea as a backdrop. “Each unit has a fully equipped bathroom and kitchen and is designed to please even the most fastidious international residents,” says Sand. Purchasers are invited to join as full-time residents or to make Sea One their vacation destination.

Real estate expert Gidon Katz, who has been marketing Israeli real estate to Jews abroad for 25 years, notes that the dollar is now higher than it’s been in many years. “Take advantage of the opportunity to make your purchase when the dollar is strong!”

Don’t miss this real estate event of the year – and don’t forget to tell your friends in Florida!

Light refreshments will be served and participation is free. Make sure to save the date and register for the day and location that works best for you at: https://realestateisrael.org/