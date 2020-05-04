Photo Credit: Miriam Alster/FLASH90

Hear pitches from Israel’s cutting-edge startups, attend workshops by leading executives, and meet founders in real time on Sunday, May 10.

The J-Tech Summit, will be hosting a live virtual event giving a close up view of the Israeli startup scene. Participating companies span a range of stages and sectors including AI, E-commerce, EdTech, FinTech, HealthTech and more.

Advertisement



The agenda includes workshops, Q&A sessions, live presentations, and access to the virtual expo. The lecturers are experts in their fields, and include Aaron Dobrinksy, Managing Director of DMI and DMI Capital; Antony Gordon, President of Stealth Capital Management and Managing Director of MGO; and Yehuda Kornengold Adv., who specializes in drafting contractual agreements related to Angel and venture capital financing.

There are two levels of access to the event. General Admission grants access to the workshops, Q&A sessions, and live startup presentations.

For potential investors, Investor Access will also grant entry to the virtual expo center, allowing visits to booths and interactions with startup founders in real time. More information can be found on the J-Tech Summit website at jtechsummit.com.

While Israeli startups have long offered prime investment opportunities, today it is all the more so. With many industries facing an uncertain future, Hi Tech is likely to be affected less in the long term.