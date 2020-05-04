Photo Credit: Nati Shohat/Flash90

The Israeli government will convene this week to discuss a further ease on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) related restrictions, as the number of patients in Israel is on a sharp decline.

After partially opening the school system, easing restrictions on movement in public areas and opening open-air stores, the government will now decide on the possible opening of malls, parks and beaches.

The possibility of opening nature reserves and parks also is being considered. The number of visitors can be tracked by a phone application.

Later this month, the number of participants at weddings will be increased to 50 people from the current 20, but only in open spaces.

Only 294 Corona patients are hospitalized in all Israel’s hospitals while some 6,000 others in light condition remain at home or in the designated Corona hotels.

The number of patients in Israel decreases at a rate of about 1,000 every three days, and only 23 new patients were recorded in the past day.

Over 9,749 have recovered.

The doubling rate of patients, which stood at three days a month ago, now stands at seven months.

Minister of Public Security Gilad Arden stated Monday that “considering the positive data, the economy must be opened quickly,” including malls, markets and gyms.

“We must now do everything possible to save the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of business owners who need certainty and stability,” he added.

Some 1,00,000 were left unemployed in the weeks following the outbreak of the pandemic.

Erdan said the government must establish a national oversight unit to ensure compliance with the “Purple Badge” rules in all types of businesses and institutions.

The “Purple Badge” rules dictate safe and healthy work conditions.