Photo Credit: VIEWPOINT

The upscale Philharmonic real estate project, within walking distance of the Tel Aviv port and the Yarkon park, offers buyers a variety of exceptional advantages, one of the greatest of which is the unmatched location: in close proximity to the coastal strip and all the excitement that Tel Aviv has to offer.

This unique project, to be built on a 4.6-dunam lot in the much sought-after Kochav Hatzafon neighborhood in North Tel Aviv, will include about 100 units in two 12-story luxury buildings that offer tenants an enclosed and exclusive complex built to an extremely high standard. Housing options include 3- 4- and 5-room apartments, garden apartments, and penthouses with views of the Mediterranean Sea from the balconies.

“The Philharmonic Complex has for years been one of the most coveted areas for construction in North Tel Aviv,” said developer Yossi Avrahami. His company is now offering buyers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to enjoy luxury living in Tel Aviv, with features such as stunning sea views; beautiful landscaping; a fully equipped health club and spa with swimming pool, gym and sauna; a wine cellar; a cinema; private storage areas; underground parking and a closed and reserved compound 24/7.

“One of the main advantages of the project is the design, which is both spacious and flexible; the apartments are carefully planned and offer privacy as well as the possibility for adjustment according to customer requirements together with pampering specifications,” he added.



The historic, two-story Philharmonic Orchestra guest house was inaugurated in March 1966, and served visiting artists who were performing in Israel. Over the years, the guest house has hosted world-famous musicians including conductor Leonard Bernstein, violinist Yehudi Menuhin, French conductor Paul Farei, German conductor Kurt Mazor and pianist Arthur Rubinstein.

After decades of use, the guest house required extensive and costly renovations and by 2000 it was no longer operational. In December 2014, developer Yossi Avrahami purchased the land in a tender issued by the Philharmonic Orchestra.