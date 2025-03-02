Photo Credit: Courtesy

Here in Israel and all over the world – Brazil, France, US, Hungary…so many other places I can’t remember, they are turning buildings orange to pay their respects to Shiri, Ariel and Kfir and I’m not reacting well at all.

What good are orange buildings when angry demands might have brought them home sooner? It pains me that the families continue to demand Israel BRING THEM HOME. Don’t you think if we could have, we would have? We couldn’t and even now paying the outrageous prices that we are, endangering all of us in the future, we couldn’t have brought them home before. Advertisement



But you could have. Your anger, your voice raised in demand. Orange buildings? Is that supposed to honor them or appease the crime of your silence?

As Hamas played their games – with the hostages, with the families, they played them with the negotiations. There were only two ways they could have come back…now or sooner…and that was either Hamas releasing them, or world pressure.

We needed you to turn the buildings orange a year and more ago. We needed the outrage you feel now…on October 8 when there might have been a chance to bring them home. Before they were starved and chained and their wounds left to fester.

Now you are outraged…at what was done to their little bodies…but it was in your hands, never ours.

Your orange buildings don’t move me. I know you mean well, so I’ve held my peace but I’m chocking with each one I see.

Where were you when they might have been saved…and what good does an orange building do for us now?

