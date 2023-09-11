23 years ago, I cried for America…for what it was suffering; for what was inflicted upon it. I cried because I live in a country that has know terrorism and tragedy and didn’t wish that knowledge on others.

Today, I cry for an America that has forgotten the lessons of 9/11 – one that would choose to support a terrorist regime, one that has promised to wipe my beloved country off the face of the map..

I cry for the families of those who were lost on September 11, 2001 – 23 years ago and today…America stood behind you in the days following September 11 and promised that the terrorists would not win, that their values would not triumph. How wrong it has all turned out.

Osama Bin Laden is no different than Hassan Nasrallah of Hezbollah or the many leaders of Hamas, or Khameini, for that matter. If I had told you that 14 years ago, on the day America was supposed to mourn and remember the events of that horrible day, America was closing a deal to give the terrorists $150 billion dollars, you would know that America had forgotten…

Twenty three years ago, America, I cried with you. Today, I cry for you.