Photo Credit: Pixabay

You know what I can’t figure out? I keep thinking to myself… forget the world… but what about Gaza and Lebanon, Hamas and Hezbollah? What is their end game? What did they think was going to happen?

You send in 3000 men by air, by sea, by land… with orders to brutally rape, kill, humiliate, mutilate and kidnap… what did you think a country like Israel would do? Any country that cares about its citizens?

Men in hand gliders… got a response from F35 jet fighters.

Men in the back of pickup trucks…demanded a response from modern advanced tanks.

Men with rifles…brought in our planes and helicopters and artillery.

Did you not realize the end game of a massacre you carefully planned?

Today, 174 days later, Gaza, with absolute complete justification, lies in ruin, the massive 800 plus mile tunnel system used to store weapons and terrorists, is largely gone. The hospitals, command centers of terror movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad have been cleaned out… over 800 terrorists captured in the Al Shifa hospital alone.

Forget the world… what are they thinking? What were they thinking?

And Lebanon… yesterday an Israeli was killed and others wounded by almost 100 rockets fired into Israel. What’s your end game? What do you think Israel is going to do?

Forget the world. We’ve long known their double standard, that their hatred of Israel is the same hatred that had filled their veins for 2,000 years.

But the Arabs, that’s what I don’t understand. You poke a lion once, it lies there and ponders. Why bother? He thinks. You didn’t mean it. I mean, WHO pokes a lion. You poke it again, maybe he gets annoyed. He looks you in the eye, assesses you. Thinks. Are you serious? Do you know what’s going to happen if I get up? Do you really want to go that far?

But you threaten that lion, his mate, his pride… no, not his ego, his family, and no power on earth other than his death, will stop him.

The fight in Gaza isn’t over. We still have 134 hostages that need to be brought home. And the north is heating up with rockets every day fired into people’s homes. Electricity is being targeted, the water supply endangered.

I keep telling myself there is no reason for Israel to go into Lebanon. They hold no hostages. All we have to do is what any country would do. For each missile they send, flatten all that surrounds the launch site. But war is coming from the north, as it did from the south. Brought on by their attacks, their aggression.

As Gaza lies in ruins, so too will Lebanon very soon. The lion is on guard, standing watch. He won’t sit down and take it any longer. And still he wonders what kind of lunatic society pokes an enemy that out-mans him, out-guns him, is stronger not only physically but in every way. A cornered lion is the most dangerous of all animals. We, the Jewish people, have no other land to run to, no other place to live. This is our home and we will defend it. We will leave your land in ruins before you touch another Israeli child, woman, grandparent.

And still, as the army prepares for another war, my find fills with the only lasting question. I know what you did. I even how you did it. I know where you did it and yes, I can assume your misguided and delusional “why”.

But what? What in God’s name did you think you’d accomplish?