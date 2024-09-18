Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Russian news agency “Sputnik” claims from Syrian sources that 250 Ukrainian soldiers infiltrated the territory of Syria and spread out through the Idlib and Jasr al-Shahour area (under the control of the rebels) together with 250 drones and smuggled equipment for the manufacture of drones.

According to these sources, the Ukrainians began to train the members of the Turkestan Labor Party, affiliated with “Hayat Tahrir al-Sham” (from Jabhat al-Nusra), in attacking Russian targets in Syrian territory as well as in the production of drones, in various workshops scattered in areas under the control of the rebels.

The attached video shows, according to Ukrainian sources, a Ukrainian attack on a site in Aleppo in Syria, which is used by the Russians for the storage and production of drones and UAVs.

It is difficult to verify but both official Russian sources (Sputnik) and unofficial sources associated with the Ukrainian forces claim that this is happening…

In other news of the Russia – Ukraine war

Yesterday [Tuesday], the Ukrainians carried out an extensive suicide drone attack against a large Russian ammunition storage site near the city of Toropets in western Russia, which is more than 480 km from the Ukrainian border.

According to various sources, there were about 30,000 tons of explosives in the ammunition depot that was attacked.

