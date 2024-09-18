Photo Credit: Shaul Rachamim, Israel Press and Photo Agency (I.P.P.A.) / Dan Hadani collection, National Library of Israel

Joseph Ciechanover, a little-known former General Counsel to Israel’s Defense Ministry and Head of Israel’s Defense Mission passed away on Tuesday at the age of 90. Although much of his work was largely unknown, Ciechanover played a major role in shaping Israel’s foreign relations and managing critical crises.



Starting from his time as Israel’s military attache in the US in 1974, Ciechanover arranged private meetings between hundreds of Israeli military, intelligence, and government leaders and the Lubavitcher Rebbe. He spent more time discussing Israel’s security with the Lubavitcher Rebbe than anyone else.

Ciechanover generously devoted hours to discussing the Rebbe’s positions on matters of Israel’s security with JEM’s director Rabbi Elkanah Shmotkin, including many interviews that were recorded with Ciechanover’s permission.

Most of the meetings between the Rebbe and Ciechanover were quietly conducted behind the scenes, when the Rebbe encouraged Ciechanover about Israel’s need to secure total victory in wartime.

During the Yom Kippur War, the Rebbe urged then-Defense Minister Moshe Dayan, through Ciechanover, to push Israeli forces conquer Damascus — not for occupation, but as a statement of Israel’s complete victory and a deterrent to future attacks.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emet.

