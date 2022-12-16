Photo Credit: Google Maps

Official Arab sources report on an airstrike, within the last couple of hours on Friday, in the al-Bukamal (Abu Kamal) area on the Syrian-Iraqi border. According to the report, a military truck belonging to Shiite Iraqi militias was attacked.

Some of the reports attribute the attack to the US-led coalition.

[Wikipedia: Abu Kamal or Al-Bukamal is a city on the Euphrates River in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate of eastern Syria near the border with Iraq. It is the administrative center of the Abu Kamal District and the local subdistrict.]