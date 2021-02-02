The Union of Arab Journalists called for rejecting this “unacceptable normalization act with no justification,” stressing that it disregards the sacrifices of our Palestinian people and contributes to beautifying Israel’s image before the world at the expense of the suffering of the Palestinian people and their just cause.

The Democratic Press Association expressed its rejection of this “blatant normalizing participation on the Al-Ghad TV screen.”

The government media office in Gaza also condemned Al-Ghad TV, saying “Gantz had stained his hands with the blood of our Palestinian people” and said that “such hosting of figures from the occupation state goes beyond the professional and national Arab dimension, which affects the feelings of millions of supporters of the Palestinian cause.”

The Palestinian Media Group emphasized its rejection and strong condemnation of the Al-Ghad Al-Arabi channel, “which indicates the submission to which some Arab media outlets have reached, which insist on walking in the orbit of treacherous normalization of the just Palestinian cause.” The condemnations were so widespread that Al Ghad al-Arabi issued a statement on Monday night during its broadcast , saying that it is an independent and neutral Arab channel that deals with Arab and Palestinian affairs and it intends to continue its professional mission and its commitment to the usual professional rules in media work.

The fact that it didn’t apologize is almost as a big a deal as doing the interview to begin with. It shows that even Palestinian solidarity in matters like this is cracking.