As we know, the unprecedented massacre of October 7th, occurred almost fourteen months ago. Since that time, our Jewish communities in America and in the diaspora have experienced an explosion of violent anti-Semitism and virulent Jew-hatred.

Over this period of time, we have read and reviewed a plethora of articles, papers, essays and social media posts regarding this shocking dark phenomenon. These pieces have ranged in both content and quality. But, the one commonality, is the unswerving need, motivation and passion on the part of writers and authors to seriously opine regarding the current painful matza and its impact on world Jewry.

As I reflect upon the current range of published articles and posts, whether they are those printed in the anglo-Jewish press, magazines or social media, or those recorded on select podcasts, what begins to emerge is a fascinating and informative mosaic of important, albeit repetitive themes. Most of these pieces focus upon fear, warnings, life threatening danger, existential calls for making aliya to Israel, doomsday scenarios, a host of other reflective opinions, and well-intentioned recommendations or suggestions

These responses and their frequency are totally natural and expected. In fact, if we did not see, read or hear about these published, printed or recorded pieces, we would probably wonder whether these events actually occurred or whether they even warrant such serious attention. So …… Baruch HaShem (thank God) they do exist and play a critically important role of informing the public regarding current difficult matzav in Israel and in diaspora Jewish communities.

It is important to note that by continuously ringing our hands and alarm bells in these media, we are essentially giving our hateful anti-Semitic enemies good reason to continue their vile and disgusting Jew hate speech and violent demonstrations. They seek to torture and frighten us to do everything possible in order to ensure that we feel existentially unsafe, vulnerable and totally. exhausted with hopelessness.

Friends, I know this sounds somewhat bold and even uncharacteristically radical, but the time has now come for us to fight back like never ever before.

History dictates that our enemies only respond to strength and truly enjoy and relish feeding on our weaknesses and vulnerabilities. We must therefore take off our gloves so that our enemies and the world will know and see first hand to paraphrase Prime Minister Menachem Begin, that we are no longer shetl or ghetto Jews with trembling knees.

To this end, we must be proud of our Judaism, proud of our history, proud of our heritage and birthright, proud of Eretz Yisrael, Medinat Yisrael and Am Yisrael; and proud of our amazing strengths and epic accomplishments as a community, people, nation, and country.

We are indeed an Am Kadosh, Ohr LaGoyim, and a Mamlechet Kohanim. We must continue to wear these badges of honor with pride, dignity and with a sense of royalty.

Parents must no longer confuse their children by requesting that they wear hats or caps instead of yalmulkas in public, or to not wear tzitzit in public display or even not wear a beautiful necklace with a shiny magen david.

Being fearful to conduct ourselves in public as proud Jews in 2024 must not, can not and must not continue.

We are a people who pride ourselves as being resolute, resilient and resourceful. It is our right, obligation and commitment to ourselves and to acheinu bnai yisrael to live a wholesome Jewish life in public and not to cower to anti semitic and Jew-hating vermin.

We have in fact earned that right!

Finally, it is important to note that I am not advocating for physical, violent or vigilante style- responses against Jew haters who swarm, congregate or reside under dark slimy rocks or those who relish the thought of replicating Amsterdam-style progroms.

In those cases we must place unprecedented pressure on law enforcement agencies and governmental officials to take swift and decisive action against these thugs; and, if these efforts fail at first, we must be relentless and tireless and continue to fight for justice and for their arrest and conviction. These criminal and killers must be permanently uprooted removed from our streets and neighborhoods.

As an educator, influencer, and communal leader, I sincerely know, understand and appreciate the fact that the approaches and suggestions presented in this blog will not be easy to accomplish. In fact, they will be extremely difficult.

Having said that, I am also very certain and confident that with HaShem’s continued oversight and guidance, that our communities in Israel and in the diaspora will succeed, grow and flourish while our enemies will soon realize their ruin and permanent destruction.

At the end of the day, fighting anti semitism and Jew- hatred while we celebrate the promise, beauty and splendor in being Jewish will require and demand tremendous strength and resolve, fueled by a positive and a positive and optimistic mindset.

Together in achdut, I am confident, we can do it!

