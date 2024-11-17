Photo Credit: Netzah Yehuda

Last weekend, 140 wounded soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and their families gathered in Jerusalem for a transformative retreat that blended healing, camaraderie, and celebration. Held at the Leonardo Plaza Hotel, the three-day event, from Thursday to Saturday night, featured inspiring lectures, engaging activities, and a festive Shabbat reception.

The weekend began with an address by Asaf Yasur, a world champion in taekwondo and a gold medalist at the Paris Paralympic Games. Yasur, who lost both of his hands at the age of 13 in an electrical accident, shared his story of resilience and determination. “From the moment I discovered taekwondo, I knew nothing could hold me back,” he said, offering an uplifting perspective to attendees.

Another standout speaker was Yair Lipschitz, a deputy company commander in the Paratroopers’ 101st Battalion. Severely injured in Gaza, Lipschitz was evacuated in critical condition, placed in a medically induced coma, and remained on life support for a period. Now on the road to recovery, he revealed that he recently underwent what he hopes will be his final surgery. Lipschitz, who became a father to baby Hallel just four months ago, shared the deep impact of the weekend’s connections.

“I met others who were wounded like me, and the conversations were truly inspiring,” Lipschitz said. “The interactions with fellow wounded soldiers and with members of the Netzah Yehuda Battalion who joined us for Shabbat were remarkable. I’m left speechless—kudos to everyone involved in organizing this event.”

The retreat was made possible through the generosity of David Hager, a Los Angeles-based Haredi businessman, in collaboration with the Netzah Yehuda organization. Hager has hosted hundreds of reservists’ families in hotels since the outbreak of the war, aiming to provide relief from the pressures of daily life.

“When I visited soldiers and asked how I could help, they often said they were fine but wished for their families to be pampered,” Hager explained. “Later, during my visits with wounded soldiers, I realized how vital it is for their families to step away from the routine of rehabilitation and find moments of respite.”

Hager also praised the Leonardo Plaza Hotel’s management, particularly its director, Ortal, for their dedication to the event’s success.

In a time marked by profound challenges, the retreat offered a sanctuary of hope and community—a reminder of the strength that can be found in shared experiences and support.

