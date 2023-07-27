White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a bizarre statement on behalf of President Joe Biden about Israel’s passing of a law to limit one method which the Supreme Court uses to block legislation. Her July 24 statement was:

“As a lifelong friend of Israel, President Biden has publicly and privately expressed his views that major changes in a democracy to be enduring must have as broad a consensus as possible. It is unfortunate that the vote today took place with the slimmest possible majority. We understand talks are ongoing and likely to continue over the coming weeks and months to forge a broader compromise even with the Knesset in recess. The United States will continue to support the efforts of President Herzog and other Israeli leaders as they seek to build a broader consensus through political dialogue.”

Advertisement





Let’s unpack the statement surrounding “the slimmest possible majority”:

The vote was 64-0. The opposition walked out, leaving the final tally a complete trouncing. In the 120-seat Knesset, a majority is 61 seats. The vote passed with three votes over the slimmest majority. The total of 64 of 120 seats is 53.3% of the total. That compares to US President Biden getting 51.3% of the popular vote in the 2020 election, a very slim majority. Israelis voted 61-50 with 8 abstentions to support the Oslo Accords in September 1993. Should the Israelis have abandoned the effort to work out a peace agreement with the Stateless Arabs from Palestine (SAPs) at the outset with truly the “slimmest possible majority”? If a “broad consensus” is desired for “major changes in a democracy,” the 6-3 U.S. Supreme Court ruling (66.7%) overturning Roe v. Wade looks to be the enduring preferred outcome for the Biden administration, so why all of the fuss?

Further, if everything should be decided by a broad consensus, why has Biden issued any executive orders, let alone nearly 120 of them, including forgiving over $66 billion in student loans?

The New York Democratic Committee plans on cooking up a wide margin of victory in 2024 by gerrymandering districts yet again to unseat Republicans, a dirty political game meant to stifle the opposition. Perhaps that’s the kind of circumvention of democracy that the Biden administration favors.

The White House’s comments about the Israeli vote was both foolish and insulting. For a president who took office amid riots at the Capital building and who passes orders completely bypassing Congress, to publicly berate Israel in such fashion is a vile combination of smugness and lack of self-awareness.

American Jews have a history of supporting Democrats. It remains to be seen if the party will even obtain the “slimmest possible majority” as it continues to insult the Jewish State.

Related articles:

The Democrats’ Slide on Israel

Biden Counts Votes, As He Pushes For Non-Orthodox Jews And Against Orthodox Jews In Jerusalem

Democrats Give Platforms to Their Extremists

While Lying About Israel, Democrats Demand Nothing of Palestinians

When the Democrats Opposed the Palestinian “Right of Return”

J Street Signals “Open Warfare” On Jewish And Pro-Israel Communities, Urging The United States To Take Action AGAINST Israel