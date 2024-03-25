Photo Credit: courtesy author

This Purim in Gaza

Jews seek a calm plaza

To recite the lengthy Megilat Esther.

An evil plot spun

By the antisemite Haman

Who would eventually become Jews’ jester.

The IDF’s mishloach manot

Would break from historic rote

And include foods each had on hand.

Each soldier had the same

And laugh at the passe game;

Exchanging foods which for months had become bland.

Tuna MREs,*

A bunch of chickpeas,

And a ripe, military-green avocado,

American Kind bars,

Often delivered with greeting cards

Would cement each gever’s bravado.

Classic sunflower seeds

Top off the good deed

Of gifts among Jewish friends.

In the Jewish Promised Land

And beyond, hand-to-hand

This holiday is seen through a new lens.

Many Jews are now scared

As our neighbors declared

That we are enemies for supporting Israel.

They are ready to pounce

Unless we renounce

The Jewish State and declare it vestigial.

This Purim 2024

We cautiously open the door

Now monitored by a Ring alarm.

Cautious of antisemites

Who deny Jewish rights

And mean to do us physical harm.

Recalling Mordecai did not bend

And Esther did ascend

To flip that historic situation.

Persian Jews defeated

An evil ideology, deep-seated

And avoided a mass annihilation.

We will also stand proud –

Zionists unbowed,

Sporting American and Israeli flags.

We yell “Happy Purim!”

As we munch our gar’inim

Handing IDF foods in olive green bags.

We will celebrate victory

Current and from history

And salute everyone involved in the fight.

That includes G-d

As well as the Mossad

And do it all over a bite.

Make sure IDF soldiers have a bit more to eat for Purim and throughout the war: https://my.israelgives.org/en/fundme/Hoffman_PURIM24

*MRE: military term for “meals ready to eat”

{Reposted from the author’s blog}