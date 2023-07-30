Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The following meme is making the rounds in Hebrew in Israel. We’ve translated it for you. The author is currently unknown.

I want to say congratulations to the opponents of the judicial reform for 30 weeks of demonstrations.

Now let’s count 30 achievements you reached in these 30 weeks:

1. Bibi is still prime minister

2. Ben Gvir is still the Minister of National Security

3. Levin is still the Minister of Justice

4. Yoav Galant voted in favor of the reason of Reasonableness

5. You made Simcha Rothman a legend

6. Reasonableness passed

7. You burned the road that leads to your city

8. You did damage in the millions to your city’s infrastructure

9. Your family is stuck at home every Saturday

10. You blockade your city every other day

11. Tel Aviv Police Chief Ami Ashed was fired

12. You have turned the word democracy into dictatorship

13. You have turned the flag into a symbol of division

14. You made the pilots a dirty word

15. You brought us to the brink of a war of destruction with Israel’s enemies

16. You hurt your economy

17. You have compromised your security

18. You made the world call your country a dictatorship

19. You brought us to a historic low with the USA

20. You caused one nation to split into two

21. You promote criminal political refusal

22. You have made violence against police officers and citizens who think differently than you legitimate

23. You have turned the doctors into vile political tools

24. You made the lie into your truth

25. You have made hatred and anti-Semitism part of your agenda

26. You have made the right statesman-like: tolerant and inclusive so that does everything not to end up in a fratricidal war

27. You have become violent, brainwashed, and thirsty for the blood of your brothers

28. You made us hate our generals that we once looked upon as legends

29. You prefer to wave the flag of those who dream of eliminating you and not to sit with your brothers

30. And the reform is progressing…

We will meet at the celebrations when you reach 100…