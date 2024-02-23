Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

From the River to the Sea, Plishtim will be Free!

The slightly altered slogan caught on like wildfire! Now the whole world is singing the limerick to the delight of its PR designers. But actually, it is nothing more than the frogs of Yetziat Mitrzraim answering the call.

Let me explain.

The Torah tells us that G-d told Moshe to cause frogs to come upon the land of Egypt. But when Aaron stretched out his hand over the Egyptian waters, the Torah says that only one frog came up.

Rashi comments on this and explains that indeed only one frog came up and then multiplied throughout the land. But I heard another explanation from the late Rabbi Ralph Pelcovicz z”l from the White Shul in Far Rockaway. He said that indeed one frog is all that was needed. All he had to do was whistle and all the other frogs came together to cover the land.

Haniya is the frog!

When Hamas arrogantly attacked Israel on Oct. 7 this year, they “whistled” to the “faithful” and all the frogs in his world rose to the call. Millions of Arabs, from New York to London and more, joined in the rally cry for the glory of Allah.

However, the effectiveness of the cry “to Free Palestine”, is nothing more than a rehashed Israel-bashing exercise in face of an inevitable and devastating defeat by the IDF, adding more ignobleness to their Nakba story!

But fear not, as we believe that דַּבְּרוּ דָבָר וְלֹא יָקוּם עֻצוּ עֵצָה, וְתֻפָר, .Whether Hamas’ call to arms brought out the millions Islamic frogs all over the world, or it represented that one whistling frog is irrelevant.

In the Messianic Endgame, the Zohar tells us, G-d’s Plan is for Islam to be subdued by Edom (the non-Jewish world), who as a knee-jerk reaction will obviously see this as the Jewish problem once again and come against Israel.

Israel will prevail! And do not throw away your tallit and tefillin as the battle for Truth (not territory) will then cover the earth, as we dutifully say each morning וְעָלוּ מוֹשִׁעִים בְּהַר צִיּוֹן לִשְׁפֹּט אֶת-הַר עֵשָֹו וְהָיְתָה לה’ הַמְּלוּכָה:

After Israel’s IDF cuts off the Snake’s head, and prosperity must cover the face of the earth, certainly, the world will seek G-d’s favor, and Kuzari Number II will take center stage.

Israel was recently thrust into the International Court of Justice, with the ending already determined even before it began. Nevertheless, its proceedings were literally watched from the four corners of the earth, effectively setting the stage for future challenges to Israel’s sovereignty and the G-d of Israel’s supremacy.

We have the ending.

Israel has the original Program, not the counterfeits!