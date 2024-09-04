Photo Credit: courtesy author

The plight of Israeli farmers has bothered me for years. In the early years of the country working our ancestral homeland was a miraculous act that took a journey of 2000 years to attain. Every piece of land redeemed and farmed was a glorious accomplishment. Jaffa oranges and Israeli irrigation systems became world-famous and a reason for Jews everywhere to be proud.

And then, slowly, as Israel became more stable and successful, the national focus moved from agriculture to high-tech – a sexier and more profitable industry. Farming was pushed aside and people began demanding cheaper food. Politicians wanting fast accomplishments decided that opening the markets to importing food was an excellent idea and who needs to invest in farmers anyway?

Advertisement





The problem is that a nation that cannot feed itself is under existential threat. Particularly a tiny nation surrounded by enemies where the scenario of being cut off from imports is not far-fetched.

Added to that is the fact that being Jewish is not just about Judaism or even being connected to our People. It is also about the land. THE Land. This specific land. Jews who do not touch the land, walk the land, work the land, eat from this land are Jews who are missing an integral part of our identity.

Israel is a love story between a People and their land, between the Land and her People. This land made us, and continues to make us, who we are. In what love story does it make sense not to touch your beloved?

The enemies of Israel understand this, even when we do not. That is why Israeli farmers suffer from what is called “agricultural terrorism” and should really just be called terrorism. This Mafia-style theft, violence, and destruction where all of the criminals are Arabs and all of the victims are Jews is designed to make Jewish farmers give up and leave the land. It includes everything from stealing cattle and equipment, destroying crops and outright murder like what happened to Benjamin Achimeir.

Redeeming the land is a process. It’s about holding and maintaining the land. Feeding our nation. Being safe. Being complete.

The war has made everything that was already difficult, even more challenging.

Farmers in areas of Israel that are under fire are being forced to choose between letting their livelihood rot in the fields and orchards or risking their lives to tend to their crops. There are not enough workers anywhere, including in places considered “safe”. There are so many other problems in the country, farmers are last on the list for receiving official assistance.

For the past months, I’ve been doing volunteer farm work when I can. Of all the farmers I’ve met, Omri is my favorite because he’s extraordinarily charming and cheerful in the face of great adversity. Because he works very hard to bring forth food from the land and to help his family. Because he loves what he grows and the people who make things less hard for him.

That’s why I wrote a proposal, to encourage people to connect with Omri and through him, to Israel.

A few days ago I went to visit Omri. He showed me the new cucumbers he planted and asked for help to make a video to express his thanks to the people who chose to support him. It’s hard for him to articulate his amazement that there are people abroad who care enough to help support his work and how knowing that uplifts his spirits and helps him face adversity but perhaps you can see it in his body language.

Read more about Omri and how to help HERE

{reposted from the author’s blog}

Share this article on WhatsApp: