The media, including the Israeli media, has depicted a tiny fraction of the horror perpetrated by Hamas. There are not enough words, images, or smells to convey the enormity of what happened (and is still happening as they continue to attack us).

There are also not enough words to describe the heroism of the people of Israel.

The Hamas massacre of October 7th, 2023 was the worst in Jewish history since the Holocaust. Had these Bringers of Death not pitted themselves against the Warriors of Light, the results would have been much worse.

Naftali Bennett writes that after talking with survivors and analyzing more than 30 of the battles that took place that day:

“Something comes up fairly consistently: when our warriors were in a numerical “reasonable” disadvantage of “only” 1:3 against us, we generally managed to eliminate the terrorists and win. For example, in Ma’aleh, Sa’ad, Alumim, Erez, and security posts, among others. Only in the most challenging landing situations, where, for example, three Israeli soldiers were facing 80-90 terrorists, only in these situations did the terrorists manage to overcome us, and that usually came after a heroic fight on our part until the last one of us fell. For example, in Be’eri and Kfar Aza.

When I say “warriors,” I mean those in the community guard details, police officers, IDF soldiers, reservists—anyone who fought on our side. So yes, the terrorists vanquished babies, 85-year-old women, and families, but the Israeli fighter is stronger than our enemies. United and determined.”

People, including many Israelis, forget that the Nation of Israel is a nation of warriors. We are Maccabees. Men and women, young and old, are Lions of Zion.

We are outnumbered. We always are.

We cannot take our existence, our survival for granted. We need to fight for it. An unfathomable number of our best have already died. At the same time, we are the People that rise from the ashes.

Our people were burned during the Holocaust.

We said Never Again but it happened. Again.

The difference is that this time we have Warriors of Zion on our side.