Larry's Letters

Dec. 26, 2020

Letters to the Editor

Boston Globe

Dear Editor,

Here’s another case of Israel overreacting to Palestinian religious observances. The 2 rockets launched by Islamic Jihad at a Southern Israel city were not anti-personnel rockets but gaily decorated large scale firecrackers launched to celebrate Christmas. One gigantic firecracker was decorated with a scene of Santa and his reindeer, the other a manger scene, and had they landed would have thrown out thousands of gifts for Israelis very much like a piñata spews out paper whistles, tiny bells and wrapped candy although it should be noted that the gifts were wrapped in TNT. As usual, Israel took the opportunity to attack the Palestinians proving once again that it is an islamophobic and apartheid. state.

Sincerely yours.

Larry Shapiro,