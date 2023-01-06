Photo Credit: GPO

Dear Editor,



I’m wondering what penalty the Biden Administration will levy on Netanyahu if one of his right-wing cabinet members says or does something that offends the antisemiten in the State Department.



Here is a list of appropriate penalties that Biden should consider:



1: Cancel the annual White House Chanukah celebration and replace it with a Nakba commemoration.



2: Place an arms embargo on Israel forcing it to manufacture its own weapons that in all likelihood will be superior to the overpriced American ones leading Israel to replace America as the world’s number one arms dealer.



3: Double the staff at the U.S. embassy’s office that keeps track of Israel’s building permits.



4: Move the American embassy from Jerusalem to Sderot.



5: Insist that Ilhan Omar’s image be engraved on Israel’s 200 Sheqel note.



I hope the U.S. government finds these suggestions useful.



Sincerely yours,



Larry Shapiro