Gavin Newsom

Governor of California

1303 10th Street, Suite 1173

Sacramento, CA 95814

Phone: (916) 445-2841

Fax: (916) 558-3160

Dear Governor Newsome,

I hope you are unaware that the Curriculum Studies submitted a “lesson” to the California Board of Education as part of the proposed Ethnic Studies program claiming that Jews have experienced “conditional whiteness and privilege”.

If you were aware, then your silence suggests that you support California schools teaching students that Jews have “experienced…whiteness”, whatever that ignorant, malevolent phrase means. I cannot believe that such incomprehension exists in the California school system.

According to this formulation, are black Jews white? If so, then get ready for mass conversions of California’s African American community who might decide that a little whiteness would enhance their lives.

Your brilliant educators did not explain who bestows whiteness on Jews. Was it the Jews themselves who were heavily involved in inventing Hollywood? Did their output of memorable movies lighten the color of their skin? Was it the bankers who the Jews are alleged to control who announced that Jewish depositors are white and subject to white privilege interest rates on their loans?

Yes I am being satiric, but the whole ethnic studies program that seems to me to be the product of Louis Farrakhan’s Jews are vermin workshop, and the willingness of your naive educators to pass the excrement that Jews are white privileged oppressors on to their students is more than satire, it is the seed of pogroms.

I have no hope that your assistants will convey this letter to you, You are obviously very busy saving lives and putting out fires, but if your assistants think that the stealth introduction of Jew hatred into California’s school curriculum is of no importance, then there may be bigger fires in the future for you to put out.

Respectfully yours,

Larry Shapiro