Mr. Howard Bender

Executive Director Gardner Auditorium

Cleveland Ohio

Dear Director Bender,

I understand that Director Jeannette Sorrell needing to tell the audience that Israel is the incarnation of Nazi Germany, interrupted a concert of Apollo’s Fire to give Zafer Tawil two minutes of time on stage to present anti-Israel comments. Amongst other accusations, Tawil accused Israeli soldiers of shooting Palestinian teenagers.

I wonder if the teenage Palestinian boy shot by Israeli soldiers is 19 year old Palestinian who on march 28, 2020 knifed a 62 year old Israeli woman now in critical condition. The teenager was shot and injured by a bystander and is now receiving medical treatment in an Israeli hospital Or maybe the teen ager is the 14 year old Palestinian boy who knifed a 22 year old Israeli woman in Modiin on Sept 5, 2019. Oh sorry the kid was not shot just arrested.

I’m sure Tawil failed to mention that the families of both boys are now receiving handsome pensions from the Palestinian government who last year paid out $350 million to families of teen age and older would be and successful murderers. Of course none of this will be known to Cleveland concertgoers.

I strongly recommend that the next concert is interrupted by a pro-Israel musician who can tell the audience how Israel is training Gazan doctors to deal with the COVID-19 virus, or inform them about the tons of cargo including medicine and medical equipment that Israel sends every day to Gaza even when Gaza is attacking Israel with rockets, mortars Molotov Cocktails and incendiary balloons. That way Clevelanders can get both sides of the Issue of Israel v the Palestinians that for some weird reason is of greater interest to Ohioans than Lebron James leaving for L.A.

Sincerely yours,

Larry Shapiro,