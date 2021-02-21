Photo Credit: PMW / Facebook

Feb. 18, 2021

Letters to the Editor

Newsweek

Advertisement



Dear Editor,

For a non-violent society, the Palestinians have gone to great lengths to name streets buildings, public squares, scouting troops, summer camps and soccer tournaments after their great heroes, the shahids and shahidas who murdered Israelis, The ones with the most kills get the greatest honors. Their greatest killer Dalal Mugrabi who killed 37 Israelis and 12 children is immortalized in song and in Palestinian text books,

The Palestinians have even celebrated the murder of Israeli Olympic athletes Here is what Michael Oren said about this in the 9/22/16 Newsweek: “the official website of Fatah, the organization headed by PA President Mahmoud Abbas, hailed the outrage as an “heroic operation” and “one of the most important actions in modern history.”

Then, there are the Palestinian society’s slogans that reflects their peaceful resistance:

No force in the world can remove the weapon from my hand.

Palestine is etched on the heart of the fetus, a proud Martyr in his mother’s womb.

We have watered this land with blood for you, my country, Make sounds of joy, O mother of the Martyr,

Palestine – “I will redeem you with my children.

Here’s an official PA TV narrator describing the contents of a patriotic song. “Purify yourself with your blood, ‎ make sure your bullets hit the target…”‎

It won’t be necessary to mention the 4000 plus rockets with explosive payloads launched from Gaza at Israel towns and villages, or the thousands of incendiary balloons launched on favorable winds from Gaza to burn whatever in Israel is flammable, or the Israelis killed by Palestinian cars driving into them, or Israeli joggers torn to pieces on remote jogging paths by non-violent Palestinians.

Sincerely yours,

Larry Shapiro,