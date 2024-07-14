Photo Credit: pixabay

Re: At least 90 killed in Israeli strike targeting Hamas military leader, By Victoria Bisset and Mohamad El Chamaa, July 13, 2024, Washington Post

July 13, 2024

Advertisement





Dear Editor,

One would think that professional journalists would learn something from history. Early on in the Israel Hamas war, a rocket was alleged to have struck the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City. The Gaza Health Service claimed that it was an Israeli rocket that had killed 500 Gazans. When it was revealed that it was a misfired Islamic Jihad rocket that had not hit the hospital but the parking lot, the casualty figure was reduced to 50 What’s a decimal point here and there. For all we know no one died. The Gaza Medical Service serves its political masters by announcing daily casualty figures. The more Hamas fighters are killed, the higher the civilian casualties. Over the months, the total rose to over 37,000. When the Service could no produce more than 10,000 names, the UU decided to look into it and cut the casualty number in half. This happened last May. By now, the Washington Post should be able to provide accurate statistics. The number of 90 provided by the health Service will be reduced as accurate numbers are compiled, and it will be shown that most of them are Hamas combatants. If I was Israel I would sue the Washington Post for the false numbers defaming the Jewish state.

Larry Shapiro,

Share this article on WhatsApp: