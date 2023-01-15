Photo Credit: courtesy author
The Moo-sad

Dear Friends of Israel.

I am starting a fund to support the Moosad, the organization of cows recruited to spy on the Palestinians. Your support will be invaluable.

Advertisement


Here are the various categories of giving:

Wagyu Founders            $100,000

Bovine Secretariat           $ 50,000

Heifer Council                   $10,000

Black Angus Cohens       $5,000

Ruminants Trustees        $1000

Please send your tax free donation to:

The Moosad Bovine Corps,

Levine Farm,

Be’er Tuvia

Israel

C/o Bibi Netanyahu

Account number: 188123490 at the Jabotinsky Bank in the Cayman Islands.

P.S. Be Generous!

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNetanyahu, Once the Court’s Guardian, Vows Judicial Reforms
Next articleIsrael a World Leader in Volunteering, Ahead of the US, Switzerland, Study Finds
Larry Shapiro