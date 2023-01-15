Photo Credit: courtesy author
Dear Friends of Israel.
I am starting a fund to support the Moosad, the organization of cows recruited to spy on the Palestinians. Your support will be invaluable.
Here are the various categories of giving:
Wagyu Founders $100,000
Bovine Secretariat $ 50,000
Heifer Council $10,000
Black Angus Cohens $5,000
Ruminants Trustees $1000
Please send your tax free donation to:
The Moosad Bovine Corps,
Levine Farm,
C/o Bibi Netanyahu
Account number: 188123490 at the Jabotinsky Bank in the Cayman Islands.
P.S. Be Generous!
