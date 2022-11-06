Photo Credit: FB

Nov. 4, 2022



Letters to the Editor

Guardian



Dear Editor,



It is the height of cynicism for the Palestinians to declare that thanks to the results of Israel’s elections they have no partner for peace. The Palestinian mantra is ‘from the river to the sea we will be free’. This means that all of Israel belongs to them. If there is no legitimate Jewish state, why or with whom would the Palestinians negotiate? The Guardian editorial did not contain one word about the 7200 acts of resistance boasted about by PA leader Mahmoud Abbas. All of these acts occurred prior to the elections. 7200 acts of resistance, i.e. car rammings, shootings and knife attacks against your peace partner is a pretty poor way to convince Israelis to vote for a party committed to making major land concessions.



Sincerely yours,

Larry Shapiro