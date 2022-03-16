Photo Credit: courtesy author

Stick this ‘nachas note’ on your fridge: And now for some great news about Chareid kids achieving academic excellence.

Students from the Talmud Torah Netzach Yisrael school in Bet Shemesh received a special

prize as “Groundbreakers” at the Israel National Finals of the 2022 FIRST Lego League

Robotics Challenge on Monday March 14, 2022.

The Netzach team of 9 boys, aged 12 and 13, were among the 84 teams selected from 400

competitors in the first round of the competition, winning 2nd place for Robot Design and

4th place for Robot Performance. Netzach Yisrael is the first Charedi school in Israel to

compete in this international competition and one of very few that teaches STEM subjects.

Talmud Torah Netzach Yisrael is one of 10 schools that comprise the Netzach Educational

Network, led by the dynamic Charedi educational leader Rabbi Menachem Bombach.

Bombach started the Netzach Educational Network in 2017, with the goal of revamping

Israel’s Charedi educational system. Its schools prepare both boys and girls to attain Bagrut (matriculation) certificates, equipping them to compete for quality employment

opportunities and pursue higher education, while also receiving an outstanding Charedi

education.