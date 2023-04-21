Photo Credit: Pulse of Israel

Avi Abelow speaks with Rabbi Efrem Goldberg and Rabbi Shay Shachter about Aliyah, the Israel-Diaspora connection and how to strengthen that connection for Jews still in Galut. The rabbis were in Israel to express their condolences to the Dee family during the Shiva. While visiting, Rabbi Leo Dee called on them to take some of their congregants and move to Israel, like Rabbi Riskin did to Efrat.

Advertisement





Rabbi Goldberg is the Senior Rabbi of the Boca Raton Synagogue (BRS) in Boca Raton, Florida.

Rabbi Shachter is the Rabbi and Rosh Beit Midrash at the Young Israel of Woodmere, NY.