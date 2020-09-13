Palestinian Authority Arabs are going mad! Totally mad! It is actually beautiful to witness! Because their web of lies is coming apart!

The Arab world is now sick of them for holding back progress in the Arab world, because the Arab world has so much to gain from the Jews of Israel! Not every country is willing to take the steps that the UAE has taken. But still, by rejecting the Palestinian Authority demand to condemn the UAE-Israel deal, most of these Arab Muslim countries are exhibiting much more openness towards Israel. This will kill the global PA Arab agenda that Israel must be boycotted, divested and sanctioned!