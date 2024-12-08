Photo Credit: RNN

After months of fighting, Israel had devastated Hezbollah, capturing enemy fortresses and weapons depots, and taking out much of its leadership along with over 3,500 of its terrorists.

Biden responded by using a weapons embargo on Israel to force an end to the war, but instead of ending the war, his administration had actually managed to restart a much deadlier war.

Israel’s campaign against Hezbollah led to less than 4,000 deaths in Lebanon, while the Syrian Civil War that the Biden administration restarted has racked up over 600,000 deaths so far.

Advertisement





Not only hasn’t the fighting with Israel ended, but a much bloodier war has begun all over again.

The false pursuit of peace with terrorists in the Middle East has once again brought on a war by diplomats who support terrorists and do not understand how the Muslim world works.

The ceasefire that Biden falsely described as a “permanent cessation of hostilities” has not actually ended the fighting with Israel, but it has allowed Hezbollah to regroup and return to areas that the Islamic terrorist group had been driven out of at a high cost for Israeli soldiers. Even while the Biden administration was taking its victory lap, Hezbollah terrorists were once again setting up rocket launchers and Israel was once again taking them out.

After the ceasefire announcement, Hezbollah’s Shiite population flooded back into the war zone, waving yellow Hezbollah flags, while much of Israel’s displaced population did not return knowing that they could put no trust in the same failed promises from the ‘international community’ that the rocket attacks on their homes and schools would come to an end.

The Biden administration had ensured that Israel would not be able to enjoy the fruits of victory, nor would Lebanon’s Christian population which continues to live under Islamist domination.

Instead, Islamic Sunni and Shiite terrorists became the only beneficiaries of the ceasefire.

Once Biden got his ‘ceasefire’, Turkey and its allied Sunni Jihadists, some aligned with Al Qaeda, decided to exploit Hezbollah’s vulnerability by launching a bid for Syria. The Biden administration had used every available tool, including reportedly threats of an UN arms embargo, to force Israel to stop attacking Hezbollah, but did nothing to stop Turkey.

Nor did it offer a word of criticism about Turkey’s relationship with Al Qaeda terrorists.

Within hours of the ceasefire officially taking effect, Sunni Jihadis launched the largest campaign in years that has now allowed them to enter the Syrian city of Aleppo. The Jihadis, backed by Turkey’s Islamist government, did not intend to let the opportunity pass without a new war.

The Biden administration had bought Hezbollah and Iran crucial time to regroup, but Turkey and its Islamic terrorist allies knew that they had a limited window before Hezbollah regrouped.

The clash between Shiite and Sunni Jihadists in Syria would not have been possible without the ‘ceasefire’ imposed on Israel. Turkey had to wait until the ceasefire to avoid appearing to be allied with Israel. Once there was a ceasefire, Turkey could unleash its Jihadis on Syria.

Unlike Israel’s campaign of self-defense against Hamas and Hezbollah, there have been no objections to Turkey’s Jihad in Syria. The various Islamist factions, some allied with Al Qaeda, had previously enjoyed American and European support under the Obama administration.

And now some of the same diplomats and media outlets that denounced Israel for fighting Hezbollah cheer when they see Al Qaeda fighting Hezbollah. No arms embargoes have been threatened against Turkey and no mobs are protesting in the streets against its regime.

The only ones allowed to legitimately fight Islamic terrorists are other Islamic terrorists.

Iran’s obsession with destroying Israel had opened the door to the new phase of the Syrian Civil War. Tehran’s Islamic regime had pressured Hezbollah to launch a campaign against Israel in support of Hamas. Those attacks had led to an Israeli response that crippled Hezbollah and exposed the Assad regime to a Turkish and Islamist insurgency. Assad’s backers in Tehran and Moscow had failed to rebuild the regime’s military, all the better to use him as a puppet.

But with Russia bleeding in Ukraine and Hezbollah in Lebanon, Assad was now exposed.

The Oct 7 campaign against Israel had been backed by both Iran and Turkey, but the moment the Shiites were weakened, the Sunnis struck, proving once again that Islamic terrorist allies will always stab each other at the back at the first sign of weakness. Hezbollah had bled to try and save its Sunni brothers in Hamas. Turkey took in Hamas and then went to war against the Shiites who had been protecting it.

The original Syrian Civil War had broken the Iranian alliance with Hamas and Hezbollah that made Oct 7 possible. Hamas had joined its Muslim Brotherhood brethren on the Sunni side in Syria until they were decimated by the Al Qaeda factions. It took a great deal of money and inter-terrorist diplomacy to repair Iran’s relationship with Hamas and execute the Oct 7 attack.

Turkey’s new campaign to take over Syria and Hezbollah’s agreement to a ceasefire apart from Hamas has ripped open the Sunni-Shiite Islamic terrorist alliance all over again. Some Sunni Islamists argue that Hezbollah’s separate ceasefire was a betrayal of Hamas and the alliance.

Either way the last possible thing to come from the Biden administration’s ceasefire was peace.

The new phase of the Syrian civil war also fractures the overseas alliance between the Muslim Brotherhood and the leftist Russia-Iran-Syria axis that had consolidated opposition to Israel in rallies in American and European cities. And in a mass propaganda campaign on campuses. Members of the different factions are now once again screaming at each other on social media.

None of this was an intentional part of the Biden administration’s campaign for a ceasefire.

Biden, along with France’s Macron, the UK’s Starmer and other Islamist useful idiots, had blamed Israel for the fighting and were obsessed with forcing an end to the war before Trump, whom they feared would pursue a pro-Israel foreign policy, would take office.

The Biden arms embargo led to the deaths of unknown numbers of Israeli soldiers, and the ceasefire broke Israel’s momentum which might have not only liberated Lebanon from Hezbollah, but might have broken Iran’s power in the region. The ceasefire betrayed Lebanon’s Christians and saved Iran’s biggest proxy while undermining the incoming Trump administration.

And it also touched off a whole new war.

What Western diplomats refuse to understand is that the Muslim world is a series of tribal societies that are engaged in a forever war with each other and the rest of the world.

Peace is not possible. The end of one war brings on another. A temporary ceasefire reshuffles alliances, exposes weaknesses and then leads to yet another round of fighting.

Crippling Israel’s campaign against Israel terrorists just set off a much worse war.

The White House should have supported an Israeli victory in Lebanon, but instead it chose to side with Sunni and Shiite Islamic terrorists, with Iran, Turkey and Qatar in the name of peace.

But peace in Islam means war.

{Reposted from the author’s blog}

Share this article on WhatsApp: