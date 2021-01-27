Photo Credit: DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cristian L. Ricardo

They say history is written by the victors. Sadly the victors after the ten months of the COVID-19 virus were the Democrats and their sycophants in the mainstream media. They have pushing lies heard that the Trump Administration never took the virus seriously. The truth is that as the pandemic worsened, Trump took immediate action, and Biden and his re-Bama team misled the public and criticized Trump. Trump actions Biden lies

We will strive in this and similar posts to correct the record with facts that you will never hear from the MSM. in the below, we cover the real COVID actions at the end of January 2020.

January 22: The WHO changes its mind announces that COVID can be transmitted from human to human

January 23: Trump's CDC sought a "special emergency authorization" from the FDA to allow states to use its newly developed CoronaVirus test.

January 27: The CDC issued a level 3 travel health notice urging Americans to avoid all nonessential travel to China due to the CoronaVirus —Another message to America that COVID was serious.

January 27: Biden published an op-ed in USA Today. During the campaign, Biden falsely claimed that op-ed contained a warning that a pandemic was coming and a for action. In an April article by Glenn Kessler, the Washington Post Fact Checker said the op-ed "did not say COVID was a pandemic, only that it was a possibility." The article was more of an attack on President Trump and didn't include a detailed plan for action against a possible pandemic.""

January 29: The White House announced the formation of the Coronavirus Task Force.

The White House announced the formation of the . January 29: First reported case of CoronaVirus in the U.S.

January 30 – Biden Public Health Advisory Committee member Dr. Zeke Emanuel says, "Everyone in America should take a very big breath, slow down, and stop panicking and being hysterical. We are having a little too much histrionics on this… And people should remember not to panic… And the best thing we have is seasonality. It's going to go down as spring comes up."

January 31: Despite that, there were only 7 reported cases in the U.S., the Trump administration declared the CoronaVirus a public health emergency. Trump announced the China travel ban. Each of these actions should have told the public COVID-19 was an enormously big deal.

: Despite that, there were only 7 reported cases in the U.S., health emergency Each of these actions should have told the public COVID-19 was an enormously big deal. January 31 – Speaking at a campaign town hall in Iowa shortly after the Trump Administration announced restrictions on travel from China, Biden brought up the CoronaVirus and suggests President Trump was not acting “rationally.” “This is no time for Donald Trump’s record of hysteria and xenophobia – hysterical xenophobia – and fearmongering to lead the way instead of science,” says Biden. Biden also cited “draconian cuts” to the budgets of agencies, including the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)—a lie. Trump proposed cuts, but Congress ignored him and increased financing instead. The National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention didn’t suffer from budget cuts that never took effect.

The MSM and President Joe Biden and his re-Bama administration claim that President Trump didn’t take the China Virus seriously and could have prevented deaths if he started to fight the spread earlier—a lie. Trump took action almost immediately, while Biden and his advisors doubted those actions and claimed the virus wasn’t that bad.

By the last week of January 2020, the CoronaVirus pandemic was just getting started in the United States. There were less than ten people in America who were reported as having the illness. All of the cases were related to someone traveling to China. The first COVID death didn’t happen until February.

Even though the China virus spread in this country was very limited, President Trump took the news seriously and initiated decisive action in an attempt to fight its spread. Simultaneously, the now-President Joe Biden was criticizing Trump’s China travel ban, and a member of his COVID advisory panel was telling people to calm down while predicting that virus cases will go down as the spring heated up.

The saying is that history is written by the winners. But in this age of the internet and citizen journalism, the truth has a chance to win over the lies. That’s the purpose of this post, to demonstrate those lies. There will be more coming as we near the anniversaries of key weeks.