Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

The Atlantic ran an article that claimed Senior House Democrats would balk at certifying Trump as the winner of the 2024 Presidential Election. They could pull another attempt to steal the election ( that sounds a little familiar that doesn’t make it right)

Advertisement





By this point in the hearing, the justices had made clear that they didn’t like the idea of allowing a single state to kick Trump out of the presidential race, and they didn’t appear comfortable with the Court doing so either. Sensing that Trump would likely stay on the ballot, the attorney, Jason Murray, said that if the Supreme Court didn’t resolve the question of Trump’s eligibility, “it could come back with a vengeance”—after the election when Congress meets once again to count and certify the votes of the Electoral College.

Murray and other legal scholars say that a Trump win could lead to a constitutional crisis in Congress without clear guidance from the Supreme Court. Democrats would have to choose between confirming a winner many of them believe i ineligible and defying the will of voters who elected him.” The Atlantic

{Reposted from The Lid}