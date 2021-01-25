Photo Credit: pixabay

{Reposted from The Lid website}

On his first day in office, Biden, the job-killing President, killed over 70,000 jobs and counting. By Day Two, he killed even more. It was the same ridiculous plan advanced by Obama – that going “green” would produce more jobs at higher pay. It didn’t. It did the opposite – several “green” energy companies went bankrupt – Solyndra is a case in point.

Advertisement



By 2012, twenty-five “green” solar companies went under. Solar power a) kills wildlife at an alarming rate, and b) doesn’t produce enough power to make it feasible for total reliance, especially in states where the wind doesn’t continually blow. Not to mention those windmills are ugly and destroy the landscape. It also devastates American blue-collar workers.

In embracing #GreenNewDeal enthusiasts and climate alarmists, President Biden is abandoning America’s blue-collar energy workers. His radical energy and environmental plans are putting millions of jobs at stake and weakening America’s energy independence. Senator Ted Cruz on Twitter

Biden’s Day One disaster eliminated the Keystone Pipeline, which infuriated Canada and the US’s related unions. But the unions that are complaining about Biden’s job-killing action had a role in creating their own problems.

The Association of Oil Pipe Lines complained, as did the United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters — though the union may only have itself to blame: it endorsed Biden in August after he had promised to kill the pipeline in May.

The Association of Oil Pipe Lines complained, as did the United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters — though the union may only have itself to blame: it endorsed Biden in August after he had promised to kill the pipeline in May.

Moreover, on Thursday, the Biden Administration announced that it had suspended oil and gas permits on federal land Wednesday. It is unclear how many jobs that will cost — but the outlook is not good.

Senator Ted Cruz ripped Biden’s nominee for Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg during the Senate hearing:

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) confronted Secretary of Transportation nominee Pete Buttigieg over the Keystone XL decision on Thursday morning, during Buttigieg’s confirmation hearing. If the administration was serious about infrastructure, Cruz asked, why was it killing an infrastructure project with “good, paying union jobs”?

In addition to the loss of jobs, the damage caused by leaving these projects after they were already started is incalculable. Half completed pipelines can create environmental hazards far more than a completed pipeline ever would. And cleaning them up as if they never existed would be extraordinarily expensive.

Returning to the Paris Climate Accord will cost even more jobs as globalists will be allowed to dictate what American companies do. The high cost of energy during the Obama administration nearly strangled American taxpayers and companies.

Striking a balance between energy independence and the environment was a goal of the Trump administration. It is not Biden’s goal. Based on his early actions, Biden’s goal is creating unemployment.