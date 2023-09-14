Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

The President of the Palestinian Authority, who is in the 18th year of his four-year term, has never displayed a moderate attitude toward Israel or Jews in general. Last month, he made a speech that exposed his Jew-hatred to the world. A hatred that is being criticized by much of the Western world, at least for now.

Since he took over from Yassir Arafat, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (also known as Abu Mazen) has been labeled a moderate. That’s like labeling Dr. Fauci as honest about COVID. Abbas has never been a moderate and has always promoted hatred:

His doctoral thesis was written for Moscow’s Oriental College. In his thesis, Abbas raised doubts that gas chambers were used to exterminate Jews and claimed that the number of Jews murdered in the Holocaust might be “even less than a million.” Abu Mazen claimed that the Zionist movement had a stake in convincing world public opinion that the number of victims was high; thus, it would achieve “greater gains” after the war when the time came to “distribute the spoils. Also, in his college paper, Abbas claimed that Zionists prevented the Jews from being saved from Hitler. This was who the entire Western world considered him a moderate.

But once he became President, the “moderate’ leader put his Antisemitic thesis into action:

When 14 Israelis were murdered in what was later known as the “Knife Intifada” – a Palestinian terror wave in which 40 people were murdered exposed, P.A. Chairman Mahmoud Abbas defined this deadly Palestinian terror as a “Peaceful popular uprising.” And “it is important to escalate the peaceful popular resistance to defend our people and our land.”

Ah, the peaceful words and actions of a “moderate.”

In 2022, there was a substantial increase in what the Palestinian Authority (P.A.) refers to as “peaceful popular resistance” [widespread terrorism]. Most of the attacks were carried out by lone terrorists or local networks. The attacks included throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails, shootings, stabbings, vehicular rammings, and combinations of two or more. The Palestinian leadership, headed by Mahmoud Abbas, encouraged the “popular resistance,” did not condemn or criticize it, and praised the terrorists, including when Israeli civilians were killed and wounded.

On the last day of August 2023, an Israeli soldier was murdered, and five other Israelis were wounded in a ramming attack by a Palestinian terrorist in a truck on the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv rt. 443 highway. In several different announcements, the gentle Mahmoud Abbas celebrated the murder and announced that the killer was a member of Fatah.

This week, it finally happened, well, at least for at least a few days, America and the E.U. admitted that Mahmoud Abbas, the leader of the Palestinian murder squad who encouraged and praised the murderous actions of the Fatah murder squad he controlled, was criticized by most Western nations.

Last month, in August 2023, he made a speech to the Fatah party’s Revolutionary Council that revealed his hatred of the Jews and embrace of the Holocaust.

Here are some lowlights of his address published by Algemeiner and other sources.

“They say that Hitler killed the Jews for being Jews and that Europe hated the Jews because they were Jews,” Abbas said. “Not true. It was clearly explained that [the Europeans] fought [the Jews] because of their social role and not their religion. Several authors wrote about this. Even Karl Marx said this was not true. He said that the enmity was not directed at Judaism as a religion but to Judaism for its social role.”

And what was that social role?

Everybody knows that during World War I, Hitler was a sergeant,” Abbas said, apparently promoting Hitler from his actual rank of corporal. “He said he fought the Jews because they were dealing with usury and money. In his view, they were engaged in sabotage, and this is why he hated them. We just want to make this point clear. This was not about Semitism and antisemitism.

The Balfour Declaration was created by Britain and the U.S. It was designed to steal “their” land even though it was never the Arab Palestinians Land.

“Who invented the [Jewish] state? It was Britain and America, not just Britain,” he claimed. “I am saying this so that we know who we should accuse of being our enemy, who has harmed us and taken our homeland away and given it to the Israelis or the Jews.”

And the Western world said he was a moderate

On Wednesday, Germany’s ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, condemned Abbas’ remarks in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The E.U.’s statement described Abbas’s speech as containing “false and grossly misleading remarks about Jews and antisemitism.” Abbas repeated long-standing antisemitic claims, including the discredited theory that Ashkenazi Jews are not descended from ancient Israelites but from the Khazars, an ancient Turkish people.

The European government continued by castigating the terrorist leader’s assertion that Hitler’s actions were driven by Jews’ “social role” as moneylenders rather than enmity toward Judaism. The E.U. condemned these historical distortions as inflammatory, deeply offensive, and detrimental to regional stability. They emphasized that such rhetoric plays into the hands of those opposed to a two-state solution and trivializes the Holocaust, fueling antisemitism.

France’s embassy joined the condemnation, labeling Abbas’s speech “clearly unacceptable.” They unequivocally condemned antisemitism and Holocaust denial, pledging to vigorously combat these forms of hatred. Abbas’s baseless claims about the origins of Ashkenazi Jews and his denial of the Holocaust were characterized as deeply troubling by France.

The U.S. Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism bashed the speech.

In a rare moment, Mahmoud Abbas was criticized by the U.S. and the E.U. nations. In the above, we outlined some of his terrorist actions, praise, and encouragement. There are many more. The same goes for his horrible words last month.

Despite the criticism, Abbas will never change. The real question is how long before the critics. Start treating Abbas like a moderate once again. When will they stop supporting unfair Palestinian resolutions in the U.N.?

Now that they finally recognized Abbas’ attempts to bulldoze the Palestinian people to have the same hatred as he does. Will they continue to recognize the Palestinian hatred? Based on their history, I doubt it.

