The New York City Department of Environmental Protection has drafted new rules to order eateries using the decades-old baking method to slice carbon emissions by up to 75%. You ever go to a pizza joint with wood or coal-fired stoves. I love pizza. It’s my lunch or dinner at least 4 times a week.

To paraphrase Ben Franklin, “God made pizza to show that he loves us.”

Every once, I sneak away from writing and go to John’s coal-fired Pizza in New York City to taste the best-tasting NY PIZZA. All NY pizza is great, but coal or wood-fired pizza is the greatest of the great!

The NY Post reports

Historic Big Apple pizza joints could be forced to dish out mounds of dough under a proposed city edict targeting pollutant-spewing coal-and-wood-fired ovens, The Post has learned. The New York City Department of Environmental Protection has drafted new rules that would order eateries using the decades-old baking method to slice carbon emissions by up to 75%.

There are about 100 Pizza places in the city with wood or coal-fired stoves. In a city full of carbon generators like building with older heating systems, houses with old systems also, autos in the other four boroughs, boats in Brooklyn, NYC Bus lines, and Kennedy airport, which has a total of 1200 – 1300 carbon spewing airport takeoffs and landings every day (except when southeast screws up). For those who believe that too much CO2 produced by our machinery is going to kill us, There are many more carbon producers in the city, but some idiot in the New York City Department of Environmental Protection thinks 100 pizza places releasing a minuscule amount of greenhouse gasses should be regulated;

“All New Yorkers deserve to breathe healthy air, and wood and coal-fired stoves are among the largest contributors of harmful pollutants in neighborhoods with poor air quality,” DEP spokesman Ted Timbers said in a statement Sunday. “This common-sense rule, developed with restaurant and environmental justice groups, requires a professional review of whether installing emission controls is feasible.”

Common sense rule? It’s a nonsense rule; if he thinks it’s common sense, he’s an imbecile.

The rule could require pizzerias with such ovens installed prior to May 2016 to buy pricey emission-control devices — with the owner of one Brooklyn joint saying he’s already tossed $20,000 on an air filter system in anticipation of the new mandate.

One owner of a pizza place told the NY Post,”

“If you Mess around with the temperature in the oven you change the taste. That pipe, that chimney, it’s that size to create the perfect updraft, keeps the temp perfect, it’s an art as much as a science. You take away the char, the thing that makes the pizza taste great, you kill it,” he claimed. “And for what? You really think that you’re changing the environment with these eight or nine pizza ovens?!” the restaurateur added.

America’s economy was built by the government staying off the back of business. But as socialism creeps into American politics, especially. In the liberal city of New York, the government wants to control industry and screw up our pizza.

For Everything That Is Really Great And Inspiring Is Created By The Individual Who Can Labor In Freedom.–Albert Einstein

