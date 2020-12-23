Photo Credit: DonkeyHotey / https://www.flickr.com/photos/donkeyhotey/

When he came out against Obama’s Iran deal, I began to believe there was hope for New York Senator Chuck Schumer.

After all those years of supporting the Antisemitic, anti-Israel president Barack Obama without complaint, was he putting his foot down? Did he finally realize being Jewish himself and being the senior senator in the state with the largest Jewish population in the country that he should fight hatred of Jews and hatred of Israel?

Sadly No!

That one positive move wasn’t the start of a new trend–it may have been an accident. You see, Schumer has proven he only cares about maintaining support from the leftist wing of his party–he doesn’t have the guts to do the right thing–even to protect his fellow Jews here in the U.S.

During the first week of March 2019, the most liberal Congressional Democrats worked with the Congressional Black Caucus and blocked a resolution condemning the Antisemitism of Rep. Ilhan Omar and other Democrats. Instead, they passed a generic vanilla resolution that could have been written for Romper Room. All it said was being mean to others is a bad thing–doh!

Many objected to the Democratic Party’s lack of courage. But not Senator Schumer. Speaking at the AIPAC convention two weeks later, he protected the haters in his Party with a claim the objections to the tepid resolution came from people who wanted to use Antisemitism as a political weapon. Wrong! The objections were based on the fact that, like Schumer, Congressional Democrats didn’t have the guts to condemn Jew-hatred.

The Women’s March was planned and run by anti-Semites, BDS Supporters, and Farrakhan supporters. Did Schumer call them out? Did he tell them that hating one group won’t generate support for another? Nah, He supported the March and never commented about their hatred. In January 2017, he told ABC’s Democratic party operative George Stephanopoulos “I’ll tell you the depth and sincerity of the protesters that I saw really fortified me.”

Really? Did it fortify him to ignore the organizers’ hatred of Jews here in America and in Israel?

In October 2019, the NY Senator went to the 65th birthday party of Al Sharpton, a man who made a career of hating Jews. Schumer not only went to the party but gave a gushing toast to the Antisemite.

At a time like this, we need Reverend Al like never before,” Schumer told the audience. “We quote the scripture, let not your heart be troubled. That’s what we believe. We are going to keep fighting the fight until we win. Until Donald Trump is no longer in power in any way and until America returns to its highest ideals. Let me make a toast to a man who, more than just about anybody else, who is working to make that happen, Rev. Al Sharpton. Lift your glasses to the birthday of the great and wonderful Rev. Al Sharpton.”

What did Schumer think that was wonderful about Sharpton? Perhaps the Senator took the Jew-hating Sharpton’s advice and pinned his yarmulke back on before he went to the birthday party. Maybe the Senate minority leader thinks the Crown Heights pogrom and the Freddy’s massacre and other anti-Semitic Sharpton’s acts (that he still denies being involved in) were Sharpton’s good deeds.

Let’s talk about Schumer’s condemnation of his fellow Democrats’ support of the vicious anti-Semite, Louis Farrakhan. Schumer didn’t, so there’s nothing to talk about.

What about Rep. Clyburn’s constant use of the Holocaust as a political weapon. Clyburn’s constant hyperbolic references to Hitler and the Holocaust cheapen the memory of the actual horrors that millions of people suffered through. Does Schumer speak out and ask Clyburn to stop? NO. Schumer said the exact same thing he said about the Democrats’ support of Farrakhan—-NOTHING!

Now that it looks like he has a chance to become Senate Majority leader, the NY Senator is going all out to support haters. In the Georgia Senate runoff, he supports Raphael Warnock, a hater of both Jews and Israel. Warnock record includes:

Praising Louis Farrakhan’s anti-Semitic hate group, the Nation Of Islam. Warnock called its voice “important.”

Comparing Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu to segregationist George Wallace.

Calling Israel an “apartheid” state, saying Israel was “a land of violence and bloodshed and occupation,” referring to Israeli leaders as “clever politicians,” and accusing them of being “racist and vicious.”

Pushing the lie that Jesus was a Palestinian to delegitimize the Jewish State.

Likening Jews to “birds of prey.”

Likening the Judea and Samaria to apartheid South Africa.

Praising anti-Semite and anti-American pastor Jeremiah Wright and refusing to distance himself.

Cozying up to Rep. Hank Johnson, who called Jews “termites,” long before Farrakhan did.

If Schumer had any morals or guts, he would be distancing himself from an anti-Semite like Warnock.

What about Biden’s cabinet? At least six of the people Biden wants on his team have an anti-Semitic or anti-Israel track record; Tony Blinken, Secretary of State, Reema Dodin Deputy Director White House Office of Legislative Affairs, Avril Haines DNI, John Kerry Climate Czar, Karine Jean Pierre Deputy Press Secretary, and Neera Tanden OMB Director. Did the NY Senator speak out? Of course not. That would require some guts.



Over the past five years, since he voted against the JCPOA, Schumer has proven that he doesn’t give a rat’s arse about Jew-hatred or hatred of the Jewish State of Israel. Someone without the guts to stand against hatred doesn’t deserve to be a leader of the Senate or his party. Hopefully, more New Yorkers will realize he’s a coward who doesn’t care about hatred of Jews in the U.S. or in Israel before he runs for re-election in two years.